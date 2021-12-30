AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equifax by 63.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $294.33 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.09 and a 200 day moving average of $265.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.