Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.90. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 819 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

The stock has a market cap of $513.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

