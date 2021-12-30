AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

NYSE:ATY opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.72. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.