Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,454 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.