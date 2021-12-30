Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,454 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

