AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $135.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

