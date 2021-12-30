Abbrea Capital LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.42. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

