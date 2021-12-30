Abbrea Capital LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $168.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $168.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.