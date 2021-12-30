Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $81.04 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.