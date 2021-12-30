Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.01 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

