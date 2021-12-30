Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.