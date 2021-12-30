Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 250 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $370.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $371.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.