Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,392.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,486.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,479.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

