Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 56.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $460.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

