Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 913 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $318.60 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.66. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

