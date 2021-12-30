Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

