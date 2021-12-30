Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

