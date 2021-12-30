$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.81 million and the highest is $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

