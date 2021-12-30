8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of EGHT opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

