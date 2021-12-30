845 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

