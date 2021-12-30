$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will announce $7.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $9.38 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $34.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 20.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

