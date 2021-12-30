$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post $64.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CPF opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $789.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

