$628.36 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $628.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.70 million and the highest is $637.70 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. 6,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,200. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

