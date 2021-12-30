$6.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.43 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEYE. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AEYE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,282. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.06. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

