$54.78 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report sales of $54.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

ZLAB stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.37. 3,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

