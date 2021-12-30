51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $46.50. 51job shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 51job by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

