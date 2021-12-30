$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $41.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.22 million and the lowest is $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

GSHD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.66. 51,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.54, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,431 shares of company stock worth $23,269,048. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

