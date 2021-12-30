4,031 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of EXR opened at $225.42 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $226.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.71 and its 200 day moving average is $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

