360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

