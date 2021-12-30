$342.07 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $342.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

