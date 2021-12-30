32,832 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. OLO makes up 1.6% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $34,371,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $10,878,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 55.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 80,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,051. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,726,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $677,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,553 shares of company stock worth $24,542,641 in the last ninety days.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

