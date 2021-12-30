3,100 Shares in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

