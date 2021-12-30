$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report $3.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 91,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

