$3.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report $3.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 121,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.41. 1,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,108. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

