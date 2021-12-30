29,304 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.27 on Thursday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 176,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,225. The company has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

