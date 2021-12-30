$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to announce $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.96 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enfusion.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

ENFN opened at $20.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

