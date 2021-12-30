2,414 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

