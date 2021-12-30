2,126 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $801.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $806.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.18. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $483.45 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.