$21.93 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report $21.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the lowest is $21.40 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $13.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,592. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

