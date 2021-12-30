$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

