$188.65 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $188.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. Unifi reported sales of $162.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $757.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Unifi by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unifi by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Unifi by 625.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Unifi has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $421.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

