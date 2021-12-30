1,815 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.24. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

