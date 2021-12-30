1,778 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.