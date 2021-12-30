$163.24 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post sales of $163.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.20 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $145.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 1,055,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.