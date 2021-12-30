15,000 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.6% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $258,242,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.