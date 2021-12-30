1,500 Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

