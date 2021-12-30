14,200 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.