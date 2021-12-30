1,357 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.35.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $435.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $255.21 and a 1 year high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.