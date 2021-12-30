$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post $13.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

