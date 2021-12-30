12,030 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 528,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

